Experts warn that taking medications at the wrong time weakens their action
Experts from Germany have warned that the drugs weaken their own effect, if one takes them at the wrong time. For example, the danger lies in the fact that the painkillers during the day may not help, but then most of their concentration working hard on the night.
According to the German pharmacists, there are medications that should not act immediately if swallowed. Such drugs are often presented in the form of tablets or capsules coated with a protective layer that makes them trudnosmyvaemye in the stomach. As soon as they leave this body and reach the small intestine, then decompose relatively quickly, releasing the active ingredient. The reasons for the introduction of such coatings are varied, for example, the content of components that irritate the mucous membrane, causing nausea or vomiting.
Expert Rolf Daniels explains: “If the patient takes enterosolubiles a drug containing an analgesic component, several times a day and many times receiving food, the medicine does not leave the stomach until late at night. As a result, the pill will be weakened. People, without realizing it, begins to exceed the dosage, which is dangerous for health”.
In connection with the foregoing, it is recommended to keep the break from food into one or better two hours after taking the drug, resistant to gastric juice. With regard to larger pills, this time it is better to increase two times. Ideal is 4 hours. It is worth considering what kinds of foods have a place.