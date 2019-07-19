Expired porridge could trigger a dangerous disease
Doctors said that the porridge cooked from stitched cereals, can cause cancer. The fact is that stale product start the process of rancidity of fats.
Such changes in the composition of the product can bring to the body a lot of harm. The most dangerous is the development of cancer. According to the expert, one can determine the presence of rancid fats. They are characterized by unpleasant taste and odor.
Due to contact with oxygen fat go rancid. This also contributes to the improper storage of cereals. Scientists note that starts the oxidation process that changes the chemical composition of the fat. In particular, there is formed a toxic compound capable of causing danger to the human body, because the heat treatment they are not destroyed.