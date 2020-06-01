Expires: doctors say that a coronavirus is becoming less of a threat
Doctors from Northern Italy say that the virus becomes less strong and deadly. According to research, the samples for the last 10 days contain much fewer viral particles than a month ago, writes Focus.ua.
According to the chief physician of the hospital San Raffaele in Milan Alberto Zangrillo, coronavirus loses its strength and becomes less deadly.
“Actually, clinically no more virus in Italy. The samples we took for the past 10 days, showed a lower viral load (number of viral particles in a certain volume of biological fluid – ed.) in quantitative terms, than the one that was a month or two months ago,” says Zangrillo.
At the moment Italy is ranked third in the world in the number of deaths from COVID-19 33 415 deaths. Also, the country sixth in the world in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus – 233 019. But the number of new cases in may began to decline and the country has decided to mitigate the quarantine.
Zangrillo adds that some experts too are panicking about the prospect of a second wave of infection, and policy needs to take into account the new reality.
“We should get back to normal life. Someone needs to take responsibility for terrorizing the country,” says the doctor.
At the same time, the Italian government urged to be careful about premature declarations of victory over the virus.
“Waiting for the scientific evidence supporting the thesis that the virus is gone, I would suggest those who believe this not to confuse the Italians. Instead, we should invite the Italians to be extremely cautious, maintain a physical distance, avoid large gatherings, and frequently wash their hands and wear masks,” – said the Deputy Minister of health Sandra Zampa.
Another doctor from Northern Italy reported that also sees evidence that the coronavirus is becoming less of a threat.
“The strength of the virus observed two months ago, is not the same as today. Obviously, COVID-19 is another”, – says the head of the clinic of infectious diseases at the hospital San Martino in Genoa, Matteo Bassetti.
