Explosions in military warehouses in Russia: there are conflicting data on the causes of the accident
In the Russian defense Ministry called the cause of explosions in Krasnoyarsk region — the fire store powder charges for artillery munitions. About it the Agency told reporters TASS. The personnel of the repository currently being evacuated. As previously reported “FACTS”, the network has posted a new video from the scene of explosions in warehouses in Krasnoyarsk region of Russia.
In turn, the regional Department of the Ministry of emergency situations the fire has called explosion of the projectile.
“Near the village of Kamenka was the undermining of the projectile and the fire of the artillery warehouse of the military unit”, — said the lifeguard RIA Novosti.
Meanwhile, Telegram is a resource Mash reported that after the explosions in Krasnoyarsk region went missing soldier Andrew M. Besides, on the territory of the military unit was destroyed two tanks and one KAMAZ.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter