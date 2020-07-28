Expomoney coach “Shakhtar” negative visavisa about the CEO club
Oleksandr Spiridon
Kolesny assistant coach MRC “Shakhtar” Oleksandr Spiridon prokomentiroval mozliwosci znovu become assistant Romana, tsogo once in kisekae Dynamo.
“I’m not brave participation in the negotiations iz Dynamo Oskolki svatkova 60-richchya (on July 20) and Viejas z Krainy. I feel the words Sources scho I assistant. Ale mene not Bulo shte negotiation process”, – utochnyu moldovanin.
“To mene “Shakhtar” Donetsk I – TSE my soul I my heart. There were not only velik Peremogi I are many-many Titov. There I sestru his Kokhan I a great squad. There narodila me my beautiful sons and a daughter. The fact dorogon od tsogo Mista, surely, in Momo it absent nichogo. Nicras rocky life I will nycrama car ru I prowl from Donetsk”, – zaznaev fahiz.
“I duzhe skoby scho Taka osobistosti Yak Sergius Plkn (the General Director “Shahtarya” – approx. LB.ua), virsu Dol people. TSE dine, I mozhu skazati scho”, – said zakonchena Spyridon Tribuna.com.
As Plkn rsquo visavisa schodo priznachennya Golovnin Lucescu coach of “Dynamo”.