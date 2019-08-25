Export of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by 21%
For seven months of the year 2019 gross production of agricultural products in Ukraine increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. The exports of domestic agricultural products increased by 21%.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of agrarian policy and food of Ukraine Elena Kovaleva, the press service of the Ministry.
“For seven months of the current year the gross agricultural production increased by 12% compared to the same period last year, which was a prerequisite for increasing exports, which grew by 21%. The basis of the external supply consists of traditional grains and oilseeds, vegetable oils and oilseed meals, which in General form more than 80% of volumes,” — said Kovalev.
The Deputy Minister also noted the increase in the following groups, such as meat — 17%, dairy products — by 6%, fruits and berries 11%, products of processing of vegetables and fruits by 22%.
Speaking about the prospects of individual sub-sectors of livestock, Kovalev noted that the Ministry of agrarian policy, given the high cost of production of dairy products discusses options for the provision of loans and/or compensation for the upgrades of the processing equipment, the payments for the produced milk of extra class.