“Express your confidence”: a network of amused cat, rejecting attempts mistress to kiss him…

October 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Network users amused cat, sternly rejecting the tenderness of the hostess. The video was filmed in the canadian province of Quebec. It the girl who holds the Himalayan cat breed, trying to kiss her. But every time she pushes her approaching face, holding it in the stretched legs. In the end, the mistress is still laughing, kiss your unhappy pet’s furry cheek.
Network users have fun this video. “Does not recognize familiarity”, “Cats accept affection only when they want to do,” wrote in the comments.
