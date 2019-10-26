“Express your confidence”: a network of amused the cat, rejecting the attempts of his mistress to kiss
October 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Network users amused cat, sternly rejecting the tenderness of the hostess. The video was filmed in the canadian province of Quebec. It the girl who holds the Himalayan cat breed, trying to kiss her. But every time she pushes her approaching face, holding it in the stretched legs. In the end, the mistress is still laughing, kisses your unhappy pet’s furry cheek.
Network users have fun this video. “Does not recognize familiarity”, “Cats accept affection only when they want to do,” wrote in the comments.