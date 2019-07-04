Exquisite Olga freymut has shown a perfect summer look
Olga Freimut shared with the fans very atmospheric photo. It turned out that Ukrainian TV presenter resting at the moment in California, namely in the famous town of Santa Barbara!
So, on his instagram page Freimut published a photo from Santa Barbara. Leading posing against the backdrop of open umbrellas and sun beds. So most likely, behind Olga is the beach. In addition, the presenter shows a bright beach look.
On the voucher from the summer sundress spaghetti strap in a white and pale green horizontal stripes. On feet – sandals with braided wedge heels. Onion completes a summer straw wide-brimmed hat, and the massive bracelets on her arms. By the way, straw accessories this summer is very relevant. Special honor – a small wicker handbag geometric forms.
Notable and signature, which the TV presenter was accompanied by his photo:
“I am not Taka, the yakoy saw myself from the dreams. I deprivation one Yak all TSE has numrel…” Mer of Westmacott, vdoma us Yak Agatha Crist . For this reason my Staryi Oseni present three psihologom Romani Men of Westmacott. About love, relationships, zradu, rozliczenia Agatha Crest Bula subtle psychologist, ale TSI do howala from CITAC pid him Menem. Balasa scho people, that zvykli to a detektivu not enjoy . And the stench – shedevralno!” – says Olga.
Fans Freimut was also quick to comment on her new post:
- “I admire you. You are just my ideal combination of femininity and wisdom. Understand that you get thousands of these messages,but let them with my will one more”
- “Olusia, VI Charivna! Vikletice TSI photo, the stench prekrasn, especially that robila Sasha!”
- “I admire you!”
- “Pisz You! VI vbchat really garnich avtoru I HN namber create!”