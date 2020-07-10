External trade turnover of Ukraine fell by almost 10%
Photo: Getty Images
Ukraine has lost nearly 10% of the volume of trade
Only the export of goods from Ukraine in the first six months of 2020 amounted to almost $ 23 billion.
The volume of foreign trade in Ukraine in January-June decreased by 9% compared to the same period a year earlier and amounted to 47,223 billion. This is evidenced by data of customs statistics of Ukraine.
It is noted that for the period 2019 the volume of foreign trade amounted to 52,175 billion.
According to the State customs service, export of goods from Ukraine in the first six months of 2020 amounted to 22,915 billion, which is 6% less than last year, imports decreased by 12% to 24,308 billion. The negative balance recorded at 1,393 billion.
Food exports in January-June 2020 rose 21% to 10,271 billion, exports of metals declined by 19% to 4,546 billion. Imports of energy products fell by 27% to 3,966 billion.
korrespondent.net