Extorted a million: in Russia have detained a well-known “thief in law” (video)
In Russia, in Kazan on suspicion in extortion arrested “the thief in the law” Rashid Khachatryan, known in criminal circles as Rashid Jambul. About it writes “Business Online”, citing a source in law enforcement bodies.
It is reported that currently, criminal authority is located in Kazan SIZO-1. Khachatryan is charged with article 163 of the criminal code (“Extortion by an organized group in order to obtain property in especially large size”).
According to the source, after the liberation from the Krasnoyarsk colony from November 2017 to September 2018 52-year-old Zhambyl in the composition of the gang “Reshetovskaya” extortion at the businessman. During this period, Chistopol businessman has lost 1.2 million rubles.
In a short time, according to the newspaper, Jambul can become involved in the case under the new article 210 of the criminal code (“Creation of an organized criminal group by a person holding a higher position in criminal hierarchy”), which appeared in the Criminal code at the initiative of the President of Russia in April of this year. The maximum punishment under this article — up to life imprisonment.
It is noted that law enforcement has yet to officially comment on the arrest authority.
The newspaper reminds that Rashid Khachatryan was born on 13 August 1966 in the town of Mardakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. His first term he received in the Azerbaijan SSR in 1986. Upon his release, the criminal authority settled in Orenburg, and in 1996 he was convicted for arbitrariness and extortion. Upon his release, he became a thief in law and “looking” for areas in the Orenburg region.
In 1997, according to “Prime Crime”, Khachatryan was crowned, after some time created an organized criminal group “Reshetovskaya”, which was engaged in extortion, fraud, murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and the organisation of riots and unrest in the colonies.
