Extract does not imply good news: friends Zavorotnyuk told about her condition
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which supposedly was diagnosed with a brain tumor on the weekend, secretly taken from a private Moscow clinic “European medical center”. According to sources in the entourage of the actress, relatives took her home. According to others, the car crash was transported to another hospital, where she will continue treatment in the hospital.
“It was supposed to be discharged yesterday, Monday, but decided that weekends are best to attract as little attention as possible. Anastasia went home on Saturday” — said kp.ru.
Recall that in the clinic Zavorotnyuk was in the hospital under the assumed name and with a different date of birth. In addition, on the floor, and near the house was put up security.
Relatives of 48-year-old car crash, as before, her health not comment.
Director actress Marina Potapova, on a question of journalists, whether the truth, what Zavorotnyuk was discharged from the hospital, just hang up. Terse and friends of the actress. Native Zavorotnyuk urged all not to “merge” information to the media.
“Anything about discharge? Sorry, no details. But you understand that this does not mean good news”, — said kp.ru one of the friends of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
We will remind, in Russia they want at the state level to prohibit the media to write about car crash after a number of Internet publications reported about death of the actress.
