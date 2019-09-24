Extradited to the USA Russian hacker admitted to stealing the data of American companies
The citizen of Russia Andrey Tyurin, was extradited last year from Georgia in the USA, admitted in a us court guilty of Commission of hacker attacks on Bank JPMorgan Chase and other companies.
During a meeting in Federal court in Manhattan, the 36-year-old Tyurin pleaded guilty to six charges including hacking into computer networks of financial companies to obtain the personal data of their clients and search for potential victims of fraudulent schemes, according to Reuters.
Russian accused of stealing data from JPMorgan Chase, E-Trade Financial, Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. According to the prosecution, in total affecting more than 100 million customers of these companies, including 80 million customers of JPMorgan. Bloomberg calls it the largest cybercrime against the U.S. Bank.
It is expected that the prosecution will ask the court to sentence Turina to 15-20 years of imprisonment, according to Bloomberg. The sentence will be delivered on 13 Feb 2020.
Recognition Tyurin of guilt brings the US government to put an end to the case of a series of devastating attacks on the American financial system that occurred in 2012-2015, the Agency said.
These attacks were so large and sophisticated that the U.S. government initially thought that it may be involved with Russian intelligence, but in the end came to the conclusion that the break-ins were made by independent criminal groups.
Tyurin was brought to justice in the same case, involving the Israelis Gehry Chalons and Ziv Orenstayn, as well as the American Joshua Aaron.
Chalons, of which the consequence considers as the leader of the criminal group, and Orenstayn was arrested in Israel in July 2015 and extradited to America. Aaron initially fled Russia, but later surrendered to the US authorities.
Tyurin was extradited to the United States from Georgia in September 2018. As reported in the Consulate General of Russia in new York after the extradition, he had not appealed to his visiting diplomats.
“During this meeting, or after it has not requested assistance. The Consulate General is ready to provide assistance, the situation is under control”, — told RIA Novosti press-Secretary of the Consulate General Alexey Topol’s’ke.