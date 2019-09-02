Extreme “caveman” diet allows you to lose weight quickly
Fasting through the day pretty tough, but effective way to lose weight, according to doctors. 1 month “caveman” diet allows you to lose up to 4 kg.
The caveman diet is not for nothing called extreme. According to the study, she can quickly lose weight for a small period of time. Followers of this power will have to not eat for 36 hours, after which the remaining 12 hours they can eat any food. Scientists believe that ancient cave men ate with such an interval, as it was not always possible to find something edible. In a time when people finally got venison he had “holiday tummy” and then he had to leave again to hunt and starve.
As shows experiment, such a diet reduces the total number of calories that were eaten during this period. It is a great pleasure to fans of diets, because they are, in addition, that reduce the overall amount of fat in the body, also can not limit yourself to food ( within 12 hours). Also this method allows to reduce the number of chemicals in the body that have a negative effect, causing the occurrence of various age-related diseases and inflammation.
Experts believe this diet is tough and at the same time the most simple in getting rid of unwanted fat. The particular difficulty for people is the need of fasting for a long time.