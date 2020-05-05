Extreme heat: 50 years billions of people will be in uninhabitable climate
If global warming trends remain uncontrolled, then heat which will come in this century in some parts of the world, will create “almost the” conditions of life for 3 billion people, said in a may 4 research. About it reports USA Today.
The authors of the study predict that by 2070, a significant portion of the world’s population will probably live in climate conditions that were “warmer than the conditions that are considered appropriate for the prosperity of human life.”
The researchers warned that if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, the average temperature will rise outside of the climatic niche in which people happily lived in for 6,000 years.
This “niche” is equivalent to a mean annual temperature around 52 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit (11-15 Celsius). The researchers found that people, despite all forms of innovations and migrations, mainly lived in these climatic conditions for several thousand years.
“We show that in a typical scenario, climate change projections indicate that the geographical location of the thermal niche in the next 50 years will change more than in the last 6000 years,” said the authors.
The burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, produces greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane in the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans. Scientists report that emissions have led to an increase in temperature of the planet to a level that cannot be explained by natural factors. It is projected that temperatures in the next few decades will increase rapidly as a result of greenhouse gas emissions.
The study says that by 2070 without mitigating the effects of climate change or migration, a large part of humanity will be exposed to too high average temperatures. The extremely hot climatic conditions currently cover only 0.8% of the land surface, mainly in the hottest parts of the Sahara desert, but by 2070 may extend to 19% of the land area, including large parts of North Africa, the Middle East, Northern South America, South Asia and parts of Australia.
“Large areas of the planet will heat up to levels bordering on survival, and they will no longer be cooled, said study co-author Martin Scheffer of Wageningen University in the Netherlands. — Not only that, it will have devastating direct consequences, but will also reduce the society’s ability to cope with future crises, such as a new pandemic. The only thing that can stop it is a quick reduction of carbon emissions”.
Rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions could halve the spread of such heated conditions.
“The good news is that this impact can be significantly reduced, if humanity manages to curb global warming,” said study co-author Tim Lenton, a climate expert from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.
“Our calculations show that each degree of warming (Celsius) above current levels corresponds to approximately 1 billion people that are outside the climatic niche, said Lenton. — It is important that we can now Express the benefits of limiting emissions of greenhouse gases into something more for a person than just monetary terms.
A study prepared by an international team of archeologists, ecologists and climatologists, was published may 4 in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
