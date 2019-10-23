Extreme heat and snow storms: the weather will surprise Americans today
The hottest place in the country on Tuesday was in Anaheim, California, where the temperature rose to hot 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 Celsius). Even Death Valley with its 96 (35,5) degrees was not so hot.
Among yesterday’s records in southern California: the Camarillo air is warmed to 99 (37) degrees, at the airport San Diego brown field to 97 (36) degrees. In downtown Los Angeles temperature reached a record level, but at 97 degrees it was still very hot, writes ABC News.
Wednesday will be another hot day in southern California — with the heat above 90 (32) degrees and light winds. But in Northern California, near the Bay of San Francisco winds will be gusty.
From Wednesday to Thursday the warning was issued for a maximum fire danger for most parts of California, from Redding to the Mexican border.
The strongest winds in southern California, called the winds of Santa Ana will come to the region on Thursday and will last until Friday. They bring very low humidity and warmer weather in Los Angeles and San Diego.
The national weather service warns residents about high fire danger, with the result that could ignite a catastrophe that could compete with the fire Saddleridge Fire on October 10-11 and that Thursday may be issued an extreme warning about the maximum of the danger of fires in the region.
Meanwhile, for the next evening and Thursday morning issued warnings about winter storm from Colorado to new Mexico — in some areas will drop fresh October snow.
The snow will fall even in Denver: a normal level of snowfall this season for the region is about 4.2 inches (10 cm) — this is the forecast issued for the city tonight.
By Thursday it can snow even in Texas Panhandle and around the area of Amarillo up to 1-2 inches (2.5-5 cm) rain.