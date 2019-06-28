Extreme heat: in France and Spain are the first victims of the heat
PHOTO : ZumaTASS
EUROPE
Heat wave in Europe sets new temperature records. There are already the first victims of the heat. From heat stroke in Spain and died a seventeen year old teenager. In France from the heat killed three men, all over sixty years. The correspondent of “MIR 24” Margarita Kirilova learned the details.
Morning in Madrid was almost forty-plus. The Spaniards, under the direct rays of the sun trying to cool off on the water.
“We put a lot of sunscreen, try to go to museums and shopping malls, more than on the street,” – said a tourist from Germany.
“Very hot but we enjoy it. Irish skin is not really tans, but we have a hotel with a pool, so we try to stay there from time to time. And really, really drink a lot of water,” – said a tourist from Ireland.
On the main streets even in the historical places are not ashamed to be in a bathing suit. Fountains replace water.
The sea breeze freshens in Catalonia there are forests. Four thousand acres burned. The fire destroyed one of the farms that killed all the cattle. 30 families evacuated from the danger zone.
Anomalous heat was tormented by the Europeans in 2003. Then from thermal shock only in France, died on 13 thousand people. Taught by bitter experience, doctors daily call people from risk groups. This heat wave has already killed six people. On the beach in France from the temperature difference died three pensioners. In the French town of Limoges in thermometer is a plus 41. On the streets – not a soul.
“We are experiencing an intense heat wave. Temperature 42, 43, 44 or even 45 degrees Celsius, as announced, will be a historic record,” said the Director-General of health of France Jerome Salomon.
The Vatican is hot as hell: Catholics in St. Peter’s square to go with his head covered. The faithful are called to hide in the shadows.
“This audience, the last before the summer break – will be held for two groups: for people who stand on the square and for people with health problems in the Paul VI hall that will follow the event on the big screen, because it’s too hot, so ill better take cover,” said Pope Francis.
Germany
For animals in the zoo ice ice fruit for the monkeys to predators – meat. For the anteaters and elephants throwing water treatment hose. And so it will continue until the heat subsides. And the hot wind from the Sahara promises to blow on the European continent, at least until the end of the week.