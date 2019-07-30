Extreme temperatures may be hazardous to health
Therapist Marina Anisimova shared opinion about how serious a threat to the organism are “temperature swing”. The expert believes that extreme temperatures may worsen the health of people with problems of vascular properties.
According to Anisimova, adverse changes in weather can increase these people the risk of vascular spasm, and cardiovascular diseases. This often occurs frequent attacks of angina pectoris, hypertensive crises occur.
Also, due to sudden climate fluctuations for people with chronic disorders in the cardiovascular system increasing the risk of stroke, the doctor added.
Marina Anisimova explained how to find an approximation of the stroke: the person may feel numbness, pronounced headache, blurred vision, increased sensitivity, or, conversely, paralysis of half of body, dizziness, nausea, changes in speech.
The doctor stressed that the appearance of these symptoms is a very serious reason for going to the experts. She urged “not to sit and wait for passes, and not to self-medicate”.
Also the doctor told me that with severe weather changes in response to cold in patients with bronchopulmonary pathology is asthma. To prevent dangerous consequences of deteriorating because of the weather health Marina Anisimova recommends taking physician-recommended drugs.
“If drugs had not yet nominated, you should seek help from a specialist. If a person knows what medications to take, but after their reception problems persist, be sure to call an ambulance,” said the doctor.