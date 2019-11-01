Extreme tourism: Thailand’s wild elephant decided to lie down on the car with the tourists
Of the tourists, no one was hurt, only a little battered body of the machine, and the rear window was squeezed
In Thailand’s Khao Yai national Park wild elephant decided to take a break and lay on the car with tourists, which was nearby. Photos of the incident were posted on the page StickboyBangkok on Twitter.
As it became known from the words of the eyewitnesses, the incident happened yesterday, October 29. The car moved down the road close to a Park, and then stopped, the tourists decided to take some photos for memory. At this point the road enters a huge elephant. First, he approached the car and tried to lie down sideways at her. After a wild animal was thrown over the car front legs, crossed the road and went on “their business”.
According to the source, tourists no one was hurt. A little battered, only the machine body, and the rear window was squeezed out.