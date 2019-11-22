Extremely unpleasant evidence: five new things from the hearings on the impeachment of trump
At the end of Thursday public hearing in the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives heard several very unpleasant for the President trump the evidence about the Ukrainian case. However, all this is words, not documents, and how they increase the likelihood of impeachment trump, it is difficult to predict, writes the BBC.
The most important episode of the five-day hearings was the statement by the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland.
The Ambassador confirmed that Donald trump sought from the new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, that he announced the beginning of investigations against potential rival trump in the presidential election, former us Vice-President Joe Biden.
At the same time and Sandland, and other witnesses appearing before the Committee was not shown any documents or records, and their oral testimony, Republicans and Democrats in Congress will be interpreted in accordance with party affiliation — which they did including during the hearings.
Press Secretary of the White house on Thursday said that the witnesses at the hearings on the impeachment “rely too much on personal impressions, assumptions and opinions”.
What we have heard from witnesses appearing before the Committee on intelligence, point by point:
1. Trump really demanded an investigation against Biden
Ambassador Gordon Sandland confirmed that trump, through his colleague and lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other U.S. officials who worked with Ukraine, sought from Vladimir Zelensky statements about the beginning (resumption) of the investigation against Joe Biden and his son hunter on the case company “Burisma”.
In this and trump accused the congressmen of the Democratic party, initiated the impeachment procedure, namely, that he tried to involve the leadership of another country in the internal Affairs of States, blackmailing the Ukraine with a delay of military assistance in the amount of 391 million dollars.
Ambassador Sandland affirmatively answered the question whether the related delay help with a question about Biden, but stressed that this is just his assumption.
According to Sandland, Rudy Giuliani, at the direction of the trump sought Zelensky from that statement that Ukraine will start an investigation against Biden, not the investigation itself.
That is, for the President it was important to cast a shadow on the opponent.
Giuliani in a televised interview on Thursday said that he never discussed with the Ukrainians the question of military aid.
2. Who pushed Zelensky
If, before the hearing could be assumed that trump wanted Zelensky this service alone, on the phone, or with the participation of only Rudy Giuliani, the hearings statements were made that this company had involved many prominent figures.
First, from the testimony of Gordon Sandland it follows that in this part himself. In addition, Sandland several times assured that his actions knew Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
A political adviser of the USA Embassy in Kiev, David Holmes, speaking at the end of the hearings, added that the President of the USA in Ukraine represented “the three Amigos” — Candland, Minister of energy Rick Perry and special envoy Kurt Volker, and all three sought investigation against Biden.
3. The Ukrainian version of the intervention
Former Director for Affairs of Russia and Europe in the national security Council Fiona hill issued a sharp rebuke to congressional Republicans, who followed trump and Giuliani claim that attempts to influence the outcome of the US presidential elections in 2016 came from Ukraine, not from Russia.
According to hill, this version is hyping the Russian special services. “I ask you not to spread politically motivated lies that are so obviously playing into the hands of Russia”, — said hill to Republicans.
Trump and Giuliani then develop the Ukrainian version of in two directions.
The first line was the fact that the Ukrainians in 2016 published the fake dirt on the chief of staff of the candidate trump Paul Manafort trying to help trump rival Hillary Clinton.
But Manafort last year he admitted that what was said in those documents that he received from the Party of regions of the then President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych at least 11 million dollars.
The second conspiracy theory, which is still developing Giuliani, and trump, is that company CrowdStrike, which helped in the investigation of the hacking of the servers of the Democratic party, owned by Ukrainian tycoon and actually did not find traces of hacking the Russian intelligence services, and she faked those tracks, the FBI was able to blame Russia.
Opponents of trump saying these statements are simply false from beginning to end.
Moscow these disputes clearly like. “Thank God, we now no-one accuses that we are interfering in elections in the United States, is now accused Ukraine”, — said on Wednesday the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
4. The invitation of the American on a post of the Minister of defence of Ukraine
An employee of the national security Council (NSC) Secretary Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, speaking at a hearing on 19 November, said the comrade Zelensky, Secretary of the national security Council and defense of Ukraine was three times offered him to become the Minister of defence of the country.
Wingman assured that you have rejected the offers and reported them to management.
How serious were these proposals in the course of the hearing it was hard to understand.
In any case, the Colonel of windman said that it all looked quite comical, and Alexander danyluk said the publication the Daily Beast that the suggestion was a joke and in fact they only talked about it once.
Alexander S. Vindman was born in the Ukrainian SSR, but even a three year old child, in 1979, moved with his father to the United States.
5. Cheerful and charming Zelensky
Sandland said at the hearing that Zelensky everyone liked. According to the Ambassador, it seemed to the Americans to “smart, funny and charming”, and they wanted to get him an early meeting with trump that the President found a common language in personal communication.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- November 19, in the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.