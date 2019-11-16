Ezri Miller surprised an eccentric manner on the red carpet
The actor once again attracted the attention of the guests.
Thursday, November 14, held a ceremony in honor of the new list of “rising stars” TIME 100 Next from the American edition. On the red carpet is traditionally flashed celebrities, but some have been literally dazzling their images. The subject of discussion was the outfit of the actor Ezri Miller, known for his roles superhero Flash and the CCR Barbon in “Fantastic creatures”.
For the event, Miller chose a short red coat, leather pants and shiny black shoes. Your unique style Ezri said bright makeup for eyes and a necklace of massive skulls. Interestingly, the image of Ezri has its own army of fans, which is waiting for new images of a star and curiously studying the style of the actor.
“An explosion of brain!”, “I love that he wears eyeliner”, “Ufff, Ezri!”, “I love it! Here are somewhat similar to Jack Sparrow”, “What’s cool” — discuss the new look Miller.
27-year-old actor entered the list of 100 Next TIME. The publication noted that he has developed well in the role of Flash. Miller was named the new example to follow and a “champion among young non-conformists”.