F2 racer Antoine Hubert was killed in the accident on the track at Spa (video)
Antoine Hubert
Saturday’s race, “Formula 2” in Belgium, lasted only two laps and was never finished due to a massive accident at the exit of the turn “Red water”.
The first lost control of Giuliano Alesi, then in a barrier crashed Antoine Hubert.
Standing after hitting the barrier the car of Antoine Hubert at high speed crashed into the driver Juan Manuel Correa. The car Hubert broke in two, and the American car overturned.
Several riders, including newcomer Marino Sato, also attended the incident. Then on the highway there were red flags, and the pilots went to the boxes.
After a half an hour after the incident, the FIA has confirmed that Hubert died from his injuries at 18:35 local time. Correa was taken to the hospital, he is in stable condition.
22-year-old Hubert was the defending champion of the GP3 series and the pilot of the youth program Renault. In this season of Formula 2, he won two races in Monaco and Le Castella, and the arrival of the championship in Belgium was in eighth place in the standings.
Antoine was the son of a French rally driver Francois Hubert.
This is the first fatal accident in a major racing series in 2015 that killed IndyCar pilot Justin Wilson.
In the same year as a result of injuries sustained in a Formula 1 race, has died racer Jules Bianchi.
In Formula 2 fatal incidents has not been since 2009, when a stray wheel killed Henry Surtees.