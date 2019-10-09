F8 Ferrari Spider seen in during the tests
This season was especially interesting to fans of sports cars of the Italian brand, because the company introduced tests 812 F8 GTS and Spider.
Model F8 Ferrari Spider Twin-Turbo V8 was seen photorename in traffic at home in Maranello. And while the cars customers also roam the territory of Italy, this in the company of two engineers, probably is the final configuration before launch.
The Italian manufacturer is still silent on the supply F8 Spider. However, according to published in last month’s report, the first customers will receive their 720-horsepower sports cars in the next five months. According to the price list, starting price on F8 Spider is 262 000 Euro, but additional options will certainly increase this figure.
Meanwhile, the first customers F8 Tributo get my coupe this month. Note that the current waiting list Ferrari can easily “see” the customer who waits 2-3 years, before getting my car. As always, we’ll have to wait, when will begin to appear truly remarkable configuration F8. For example, at the moment, the Italian brand launched a special edition Pista 488.