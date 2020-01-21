FA accused of “Manchester United” in the behavior of players in the match with Liverpool
“Manchester United” in the attack on the referee
The Association of football of England (FA) has charged “Manchester United” for unsportsmanlike behavior of players in the away match of the 23rd round of the English Premier League with Liverpool (0:2), reports Sky Sports.
In the first half, Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino Liverpool scored a beautiful goal against goalkeeper David De GEA, thus interrupting his home “drought” lasting from the end of last season.
However, the players of Manchester United went on the attack on the chief arbiter of the match Craig Pawson, demanding to cancel the goal because, in their opinion, to strike Firmino the hosts ‘ defender Virgil van Dijk has violated the rules of the goalkeeper “United”.
“Manchester United”
Fight De GEA and van Dyck
Persistent protests by the players of the guests forced Posen to resort to the tip of the VAR.
In the end, the referee canceled a goal, but punish De GEA yellow card for unsporting behaviour.
But FA did not leave this incident without attention and accused of “Manchester United” in the loss of control over the players and misconduct.
Until 23 January mankunianskih club is obliged to respond to this accusation.