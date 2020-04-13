FA suggested that the clubs in the Premier League to hold remaining championship matches at the same stadium
Wembley
The football Association of England (FA) has been proposed as a neutral venue of the remaining matches of the English Premier League’s legendary “Wembley”, according to lequipe.fr.
The stadium could take a few matches a day for closed doors.
In addition, the FA is ready to provide for matches “St. George Park” in Burton-upon-Trent, which is the national football centre and with 13 different training fields, 5 of which are equipped with lighting.
According to FA, these measures will reduce movement to the players, officials and media representatives, which in turn will contribute to reducing the threat of the spread of coronavirus.
Recall, the Premier League has suspended the season on 13 March, and in consequence indefinitely postponed the date for the resumption of matches.