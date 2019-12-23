Face 2019: Zelensky, trump and Putin came to the provocative cover of The Week
Besides the fact that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the cover of Time, he also became one of the individuals in 2019, according to the magazine The Week. The number should appear on sale in Britain and the United States on December 27, according to “Ukrainian news”.
On the cover Zelensky and Donald trump rip each other’s rocket. This is an allusion to the fact that after leaks about the conversation with trump Zelensky in the United States began the scandal of impeachment American leader is Donald Trump.
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the cover is depicted in the carriage of Santa Claus. He, like other actors, located on Moscow’s red square: on the left — GUM, center — St. Basil’s Cathedral.
Persons of the year the editors of the Week called:
- lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani,
- the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson
- Chinese President XI Jinping,
- Swedish ecoactivists Greta Thunberg,
- of US attorney General William Barr, who questioned the investigation of spectracolor Robert Mueller about Russian interference in the American presidential election of 2016,
- the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi, which announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump
- player of the basketball club “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James, who, in the opinion of the fans sided with China in the conflict of the NBA to this country,
- American lawyer and politician representing Massachusetts in the Senate, Elizabeth Warren, who noted in the scandal of impeachment trump
- former Vice US President and current us Senator Joe Biden, because of the personality which began with a scandal to impeach trump.