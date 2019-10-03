Face: five signals of lack of vitamin D
When the days are getting shorter and pasmurnoe, the level of vitamins and minerals in the body begins to decline. In particular, in the cold season the problem is a total lack of vitamin D.
Vitamin D deficiency people may not be aware, but his body will submit specific signals. Here’s what I advise to pay attention doctors.
Tired face. Vitamin D is synthesized in skin under UV exposure. When the lack of skin loses its healthy appearance: it becomes dull, because of what the face looks tired, devoid of color, freshness, with sharper appear circles under the eyes, accentuating the tenderness of the image.
Pimples and redness. Vitamin D protects the skin from inflammation. Accordingly, when shortages aktiviziruyutsya rashes, acne, rosacea, subcutaneous acne.
Wrinkles. Vitamin D acts on the body as an antioxidant and can protect the skin from wrinkling. The lack of this vitamin in the right quantities lowers the resistance of body cells to the action of free radicals. The result is wrinkles on the face and body can become more deep and noticeable, and seems a lot smaller.
Eczema. Dry, prone to redness and itching of the skin, especially on cheeks and forehead is one of the “talking” signals a lack of vitamin D. Often people with deficiency of this vitamin develop eczema, the result of the response of the immune system for this violation.
Recall that the best sources of vitamin D in the cold season is chicken eggs, mushrooms, dairy products, beef liver, fish.