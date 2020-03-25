Face instead of a passport: how to change air travel in the near future
Passport full of colorful stamps and visas, soon it will be possible to replace the iris of the eye. This writes Travel and Leisure.
According to the International air transport Association (IATA), 45% of passengers willing to give up their paper passports and instead use biometric identification.
Airlines and airports provide the basis for this. The IATA ID One designed to let passengers go to the gate, without taking your passport or boarding pass.
One ID is based on a digital identification of passengers through the creation of a “biometric token”. This token may be generated by scanning a person or other part of the body of the passenger.
There are all kinds of biometric identification system that will find its way into our daily lives in the near future. These range from fingerprints to scan palms, iris, face recognition — up to systems that can identify a person based on the heartbeat, voice, or even smell.
But airlines and airports prefer the scanning of persons at airports around the world installed more machines for this technology.
The technology company SITA says that by 2021, 71% of American airlines and 77% of U.S. airports plan to implement a program of biometric identifiers, but the refusal of passports will be gradual.
According to their recent report, 59% of airports plan to introduce self-service gates, which will operate using a combination of biometric identity and travel documents. With 52% of airports are planning to install a gate that will use only a biometric identifier; and 47% of airports plan to move to biometric tokens at all checkpoints by 2021. As you can see from the numbers, some airports will amalgamate several technologies, rather than testing only one of the programs.
Delta Air Lines and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport ahead of the trend. In 2018 they launched the program in conjunction with Customs and border service (CBP), the international terminal the Maynard George. Jackson (terminal F) at the airport in Atlanta was the first fully biometric airport terminal in the United States. Since then, Delta has expanded the program of biometric identification at airports in Minneapolis, salt lake city, new York, Detroit and Los Angeles.
Biometric identifiers work from check-in to boarding with the help of scanners persons in the self-service racks baggage at TSA checkpoints at all gates in terminal F. CBP also has a station biometric identification for those arriving in the United States.
Biometric program Delta is voluntary. Customers who want to get on the plane “old fashioned way”, still can do it. But for those who want a new service biometric identification is already working with passengers who fly through the terminal F aircraft Delta Air Lines or the company’s partners: Aeromexico, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.
Technology company VisionBox has taken another step forward. The company has developed a biometric security path, which can scan and verify the identity of the passenger are in motion, without stopping the camera.
The biggest problem for airlines and airports to make One ID to work around the world. Governments must agree common standards for exchange of biometric data. SITA believes that it will begin with bilateral agreements between the partners, and then gradually expand to more countries.
CBP wants to establish more biometric identification stations for passengers entering the United States.
But don’t throw away your passport. Even if you want to use a biometric identifier, you will need a passport for international flights. It’s still the official government documents required to verify your identity. In addition, you will need them if the machine goes down.
