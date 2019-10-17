“Face-pillow”: Nicole Kidman obviously overdid it with the fillers
Nicole Kidman is a renowned fan of rejuvenating treatments, while always denying my passion for the injections. Sometimes, however, this fact does not hide, especially when the face of the star changes dramatically.
Looking at Nicole Kidman, never guess that she has long been exchanged sixth decade. Speaking about the secrets of youth, the actress always mentions a healthy lifestyle and refraining from tanning — but the plastic surgeons on this account completely different opinion.
Sometimes a celebrity like unlike to itself, but soon this strange effect disappears.
Rather, in such cases, Nicole resorts to fillers — anti-aging-injections aimed at filling in and levelling the lost elasticity of the skin.
14 Oct Kidman appeared on the red carpet of the Women in Hollywood awards in Los Angeles. This evening she received an award as one of the most influential women in show business.
It would seem that we should all admire the winner and her triumph — but something still bothers to do it.
Fresh face photo stars seems much wider than just a couple of weeks ago (it is unlikely so much better this time).
Probably the diva recently again visited the office of a cosmetologist and while she was sleeping swelling of the administered fillers. However, we’re right in your assumption or not, we hardly know Nicole a couple of times publicly admitted that he resorted to the “beauty shots”.