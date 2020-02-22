Face-to-face duel Ukrainians Snigur and Kostyuk will determine the finalist of the ITF tournament in Cairo
February 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukrainian Daria Snigur and Marta Kostyuk advanced to the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Cairo.
17-year-old from Kiev Kostyuk came in 1/2 finals thanks to a victory over Sinnikova Isabella from Bulgaria – 6:1, 6:3.
The same age as Martha, the champion of Wimbledon-2019 among girls Snigur on the way to the semi-final victory over the Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse, also in two sets 6:2, 6:1.
Thus two Ukrainian women among themselves will compete for the finals in Cairo.
In the second semi-final will play Teresa Mrdia (Croatia) and Alyona Bolshova-Zadoinov (Spain).