FaceApp “aged” Messi, Ronaldo and Zidane: how football stars will look like in 30 years (photo)

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)

In the previous article “the FACTS” with the help of mobile applications FaceApp scored in the last days the incredible popularity of “aged” domestic sports stars.

Now we offer you to look how you will look after 30 (or 60) years of world football masters and their star mentors.

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Lionel Messi

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Cristiano Ronaldo

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Neymar

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Zlatan Ibrahimovic

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Harry Kane

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Kilian Mbappe

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Dani Alves

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Wayne Rooney

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Zinedine Zidane

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Josep Guardiola

FaceApp «состарил» Месси, Роналду и Зидана: как звезды футбола будут выглядеть через 30 лет (фото)Jose Mourinho

