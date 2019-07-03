Facebook and Instagram has resumed operation after catastrophic failure
In the popular social networks Facebook and Instagram reported full recovery after a catastrophic failure.
“We’re back! The problem was solved and we need to get back to 100% for all. We apologize for the inconvenience” — said in Instagram Twitter.
A similar statement was published in Facebook.
“Before, some people and companies have had problems with downloading or sending of images, video and other files into our program and platform. Since then, the problem was solved and we need to get back to 100% for all. We apologize for the inconvenience”, — reported in social networks.
However, according to online services, some problems in the use of social networks still exist in Tokyo, Hong Kong and new York.
We will remind, in the evening of 3 June, the world has experienced unstable social networks Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp messenger. All services are owned by Facebook.
According to the website Downdetector, most users experienced difficulties with the feed of posts, some could not log in to your account. In the Facebook messenger and WhatsApp could not go and not come sent messages.
Such failures in the popular application occurred repeatedly. This spring, mark Zuckerberg said that in the next two years is going to change work Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
