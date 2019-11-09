Facebook changed the logo. Now he trolls the head of Twitter
What Jack Dorsey did not like the new Facebook logo
Founder of the social network of Twitter, Jack Dorsey joked about the rebranding of the company Facebook, reported on his Twitter page.
Judging by the tweet, Dorsey was not satisfied with two things — that the name of the competitor is written in capital letters and how obsessive she is going to place it.
Previously, the social network Mark Zuckerberg announced that adds the words “from FACEBOOK” at the bottom of the pages in all their products, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to once again emphasize to users that they belong.
This is not the first “confrontation” Facebook and Twitter. Last week Twitter announced that it will ban political advertising. And Zuckerberg said that did not moderate the positions of politicians on its platform.