Facebook changes the name of Instagram and WhatsApp
Now the name of the application will sound like from Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp from Facebook. It is reported by The Information.
It is noted that the name will change within applications and in Apple stores and Google Play. On the screen of the phone apps will remain without a mark “from Facebook”.
So Facebook wants to show affiliation application to the company and improve the reputation of social networking on the background recently, frequent incidents of leakage of personal data.
Recall that in 2018, the UK authorities have fined Facebook to 644 million dollars for the conduct of the company during the scandal with Cambridge Analytica and leakage of user data. The investigation of the office of the information Commissioner showed that in the period from 2007 to 2014 Facebook has provided personal information to app developers without user consent.