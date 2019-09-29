Facebook expects foreign influence on U.S. elections
Facebook does not exclude the appearance of the moderators
The American company Facebook expects the intervention of foreign actors in the presidential elections in the United States of America in 2020 using the social network. About it reports DW.
As reported by the technical Director of Facebook Mike Shipper, the company believes that the methods of influence on American elections will be different from those that were during the elections in 2016.
He said that before Facebook tasked to protect users of the social network from the spread of hatred and propaganda with the help of artificial intelligence.
In addition, Shipper did not rule out that in the social network Facebook will appear to moderators who will deal with spreading propaganda and fakes.