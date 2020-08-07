Facebook has allowed workers a year to work remotely
Photo: Actually — ICTV
Facebook allowed employees to work at home until July 2021
The company will provide employees thousands of dollars to purchase necessary equipment to work remotely.
Facebook allowed its employees to work remotely until July 2021 because of the pandemic. It is reported by CNN on Friday, August 7th.
“Based on instructions from government experts in the field of health and after consultation within the company, we decided to allow our employees to work remotely until July 2021,” said a spokeswoman for Facebook Neka Norvell.
Norvell added that the company will provide employees a thousand dollars for the necessary equipment to work at home.
The same decisions previously adopted by Google and Twitter.
korrespondent.net