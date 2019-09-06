Facebook has launched a Dating service
Today Facebook began to introduce their long-promised social Dating service Dating. The feature will be available to users over 18 years old. The relevant users, it will appear as additional tabs in the interface Facebook. It is important to work with the service will use a separate profile. That is, everything that you do in the interface of the Dating will not show up in your feed and your friends ‘ feeds.
After registering and filling out Dating profile the user can view potential partners and mark them in the hope of coincidence. But, unlike the app Tinder, where reciprocal selection is a prerequisite for contact, Facebook user can comment on the profile of another person or place he likes.
We should also mention the function of Secret Crush (“Secret love”). This function allows you to unilaterally mention of any of the friends as the object of his love interest. This person does not know that it is marked, unless the interest in the Secret Crush will be mutual. A kind of cautious way to confess sympathy with the condition of reciprocity.
Dating services can work with a host of features already available in Facebook and Instagram. For starters, the developers will add to him the integration of Stories. Also Dating will work with groups and events so that the user can view the interests of potential partners.
At the moment, the function of Dating earned in the United States and in 19 countries in North and South America and Asia. In Europe the service will be launched after additional break-in and testing, as early as 2020.