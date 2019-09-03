Facebook plans to abandon the counter likes
Facebook is testing the function of hiding likes in the tape to prevent mental illness users. About it reports TechCrunch.
Explorer applications Jane Manchon found in Facebook’s code that hides the exact number of likes.
In Facebook confirmed that it is considering removal of likes. However, it is noted that Facebook will test the updates gradually. If the function will damage to the receiving revenues from advertising, it goes away.