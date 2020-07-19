Facebook was left without a major advertiser because of racism
Facebook announced a boycott of major companies in the world
To boycott the social network was also joined by Adidas, Reebok, Puma, North Face, Ford, Levi Strauss, HP, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Honda, Starbucks, Verizon, Unilever and many others.
The Walt Disney company joined the boycott Facebook, greatly reducing the cost of advertising in social networks Facebook and Instagram, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The newspaper notes that in the first half of 2020 Disney was the largest advertiser on Facebook. For the first six months of this year the company allegedly spent about $ 210 million on advertising streaming service Disney+.
Boycott Facebook began in June of this year. To it called on human rights organizations, including the national Association for the advancement of colored people and the anti-defamation League.
Promoting the hashtag #StopHateForProfit [#of Nutrinvestholding], they proposed the largest brands in the world to refuse advertising in Facebook in protest.
