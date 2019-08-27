Faces erased: judge “s Tancu with a stars” spoke out sharply about the project
After the first broadcast of the popular entertainment show “Dances with stars z”, launched on 25 August, the judge of the project Kateryna Kuhar shared their impressions. Famous ballerina admitted that she remained twofold impressions from the performances of star couples.
“Yesterday’s broadcast left a bitter aftertaste and sweetness at the same time. We are waiting for a bright and sexy season of the show “dancing with the stars”! But you know, there is a fine line that generates the most vivid imagination. My feeling, exquisite sexuality is the understanding of the boundaries between seductive and vulgar. I crave bright, intelligent provocations! What do you think, what room were erased borders?”, — asks Kuhar subscribers in Instagram.
They agreed that such emotions kahar called provocative speech scandalous singer Maruv that went to the floor in a black latex body suit, on top of which wore white briefs. The singer and his partner were dancing on the huge heels. The star showed off on the dance floor sexy room, and in the final gave the bewildered judges of the lace panties.
