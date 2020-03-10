Fact-check: what you need to know about the coronavirus, not to panic
Information about spread of coronavirus across the planet took the top lines in the news reports, the authorities in different countries impose quarantine, and in some places all of this makes people behave in a not-too-rational — for example, to buy toilet paper. Remember that you need to know about the coronavirus, not to begin to fear him more than it should be, writes the BBC.
To fend off the new threat of contagion, of course, impossible — and the authorities in different countries, obviously, are quite right when you enter and often hard preventive measures.
But absolutely no reason to panic. It is better to use an occasion to remember about personal hygiene.
We’re all gonna die? No
Doctors have reported that mortality from Covid-19 — much more than a common flu. But you should pay attention to the absolute number and other details.
The American research University Johns Hopkins made interactive and fairly quickly updated map of the spread of coronavirus.
These data, collected by the Americans, mind you, particularly about something that is relatively rarely written in the news: more than half of people infected (more than 63 thousand people) already recovered.
Approximately 80% of patients considered the disease occurs in a mild form.
At the beginning of the day on Tuesday, the world was more than 113 thousand cases (including 81 thousand in China) who died a little over 4,000 (including more than 3000 in China). Mortality, thus approximately 3.5%.
That the vast majority of the dead are very elderly people with concomitant diseases, and for the young the risk of dying from coronavirus is close to zero, it is written quite a lot.
In addition, estimating the mortality rate, you need to consider one more circumstance. Doctors say that some of the infected the disease is so easy that they themselves can not see, taking the usual light cold. When and if it will be possible to identify and count these survivors, the mortality rate may be severely degraded.
Chief health officer of England, Professor Chris whitty, for example, suggests that eventually the mortality will be in the 1% range.
And what do you do?
According to the observations of physicians at the moment, the new virus can be caught by droplets through close communication — if a person standing less than two meters away from you and sneezes (or said, slightly spitting) in your direction.
Furthermore, coronavirus can be picked up from hard surfaces (door handle or handrail of the escalator in the metro) on such surfaces he survives two days or even longer.
Therefore, doctors recommend frequently and thoroughly, at least 20 seconds, wash hands, use antiseptic and not to touch her face. The latter is almost impossible: most people touch face involuntarily, so is more likely to wash their hands.
In China and in Eastern Europe in January, especially popular is the myth that the new virus helps alcohol. It was debunked then; I wrote about this and the Russian service Bi-bi-si: alcohol only depresses the immune system and better use it to disinfect hands and surfaces. Only the concentration of alcohol in the solution should be from 60%, and drinks of this strength are rare.
How to understand that you were sick I?
In short, the only way is a laboratory test.
Most of the disease begins with dry cough and temperature, runny nose appears only about 5%.
Anyway, those who have suspected themselves Covid-19, the doctors and the authorities of many countries either recommend or directly prescribe not to go to the doctors (to no one to infect), and to call them.
When you create a vaccine?
Scientists do the best they can, but the procedure of creating and testing new drugs is such that at best the vaccine expected next year. By this time the current outbreak, as experts assume, most likely, will pass.
But the vaccine is a preventive tool, and while it is not, doctors in practice figure out how to operate on patients with existing antiviral drugs. In the coming weeks when you have a sufficient array of data, physicians hope to understand how best to treat at least those who have Covid-19 proceeds in the most severe forms.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21371
[name] => outbreak
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vspyshka-bolezni
)
outbreak
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark