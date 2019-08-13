Factor of the yuan as a trade war between China and the U.S. affect the hryvnia
A trade war between China and the United States, which is already reflected in the oil market, seemingly, will not turn into a currency war. At least this follows from the statements of the White house Donald trump that the U.S. is not going to weaken the dollar in response to a record devaluation of the Renminbi by the people’s Bank of China (PBOC).
In turn, the actions of the NBK on the stabilization of the yuan positive impact on the local currency. About this site “Today” said the head of EXANTE Ukraine Vladimir Godforsaken.
“People’s Bank of China is making efforts to stabilize the exchange rate of the RMB to the dollar, which soothes world markets. Action NSC stabilization of its own currency to help global markets and return the demand for higher-yielding currencies such as the Ukrainian hryvnia”, – he said.
The analyst noted that the pair hryvnia-the dollar slid to around UAH 25 after the jump to 25,5 UAH at the beginning of last week. The actions of the Central Bank of China help to keep the interest of non-residents to Ukrainian government bonds, which leads to the strengthening of the hryvnia.
“The demand for hryvnia notes on the background of the extremely high yield of bonds in national currency due to high rates of the NBU. In the acute market fears investors sell the hryvnia without regard to the yield, but once the markets calm down, the interest in high-yield securities quickly restored”, – the expert explains.
In General, the forecast of the hryvnia exchange rate depends heavily on reviews around trade conflicts, continues to Godforsaken. It allows further enhancement of nervousness that may have a negative impact on the Ukrainian national currency and expand its trend growth to decline. A similar situation was observed in the last three years, when the pair hryvnia-dollar failed to consolidate below the level of UAH 25, the expert added.
Recall, the us Treasury and the Ministry of Finance officially declared China currency manipulator. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the same time intends to turn to the International monetary Fund to remove the “created by China’s unfair advantages”. The foreign Ministry of China are confident that this decision will only exacerbate trade disputes between countries.
On 8 August the people’s Bank of China has once again lowered the yuan to 7,0039 yuan per dollar. According to statistics from the regulator, this is the lowest since April 21, 2008. The previous record was set the day before, on 7 August when the NBK lowered the rate to the lowest level since may 15, 2008. Overall, the yuan is at a record low in the 11 years level.
In addition, the US President Donald trump said that the United States from September 1, will begin to impose additional duties of 10% on goods from China worth $ 300 billion. In response, China started to refuse imports of agricultural products from the United States.