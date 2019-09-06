Factors that trigger headache
Smell, circadian rhythms and weather — all of which can impair health
The people complaining about regular headaches, often believe that it is caused by stress and alcohol. However, in reality everything is much more complicated.
Doctors say that there are many factors causing poor health and dizziness. For example, sometimes headache causes rejection of Breakfast. According to statistics, hunger, headache in 50% of men and one third women.
Many complain that the headache may begin from the sharp smell of perfume. Experts explain that a chemical molecule of some perfume scents stimulate the trigeminal nerve endings. This pain can be very stand – up to 24 hours.
Influence the occurrence of headaches and weather changes. Some people don’t handle temperature changes by 5 degrees or more. What, exactly, is the mechanism that invokes the “weather” pain is unclear. Scientists believe that due to changes in the ambient atmosphere may cause a change in the level of oxygen in the blood, which causes discomfort.
The disturbance of circadian rhythms is also a cause of poor health. The change in lifestyle, late nights and jet lag cause of the so-called cluster of pain, lasting from a few days to 6-7 weeks.
Sometimes headache occurs because of pain medication. For example, after the course of treatment with analgesics, can appear withdrawal syndrome, accompanied by painful symptoms.
The head may ache and some products. In this case, the responsibility for headache is an organic substance tyramine, which is formed by the breakdown of protein. The sources of this connection, some kinds of cheese, including Parmesan, bacon and other meats, onions, avocado, pickles, bananas and chocolate.