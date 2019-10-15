Fail: Russia demolished the bust of Putin
On the Baikal island of Olkhon removed the bust of President Vladimir Putin, which local residents complained about life. Recall the last time the rating of the Russian President fell to a record 40 percent.
According to the “Siberia Realities”, the Agency have expressed their protest and disagreement with the verdict to the former mayor of the district Sergey Kopylov.
This, as you know, the bust appeared in Khuzhir at the end of August. He stood on a pedestal, on which was written “the guarantor of the Constitution” and “Freedom Kopylov”.
The participants of the installation of the sculpture said that the bust will be used for direct appeals to the residents of Olkhon district to Vladimir Putin, as other ways to make their voices heard, the activists left.
The inhabitants of Olkhon district protested against a criminal case against the head of the district Sergey Kopylov, who received three years in prison for abuse of office.
However, locals believe that the former official was behind bars because of the “long-awaited construction of the road.”
