Failed attempt: the guy dropped the ring into the ocean, making the offer
November 22, 2019
American Chris HART from Hawaii made his girlfriend Lauren OI offer while surfing and dropped the ring into the ocean, said Today.
The guy dropped the decoration just at the moment when the girl said “Yes”.
Together the pair rode serff on the beach Queens beach in Waikiki, when Chris decided to take the step.
It should be noted that Chris had foreseen the possibility of such developments and another ring hid on the shore where lovers meet.
It is not absolutely clear whether the loss of the first ring is a clever trick, or a Fluke.
mignews.com.ua