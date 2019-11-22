Failed babysitter: Kate Middleton abruptly canceled its release, leaving her husband alone…
Kate Middleton abruptly canceled its scheduled for the evening of November 22 release. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was supposed to attend in London the awards ceremony of the Tusk Conservation Awards, which traditionally honors the people who make a significant contribution to the protection of Africa’s wildlife.
However, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess is forced to refuse to participate in this event “for the children”. Though around noon she was able to accept the nominees and finalists of the prize in private at the Palace, drinking with them a Cup of tea.
Kate and William hosted in the Palace of the finalists
Officially the details are not reported. Said only that we are not talking about the disease of any of the offspring of Cambridge six — year-old Prince George, a four year old Princess Charlotte or eight month old Prince Louis.
However sources of the edition of ET Canada saying that Kate just wasn’t anybody to leave the kids at home. Where are their permanent nanny, the Spaniard Maria Teresa Turrion of Borello unknown. Probably sick it. And quickly find a temporary babysitter for one evening Middleton failed.
Eventually William went to the awards ceremony in solitude, where he gave a speech and presented some awards.
William at the ceremony. Photo from Twitter Kensignton Palace.
At the event the Duchess said that George and Charlotte, knowing where they go, begged to go with them. To which Kate replied, “not on the night before school!”.
And in conversation with participating in the idea with a six year old gymnast Middleton said that George and Charlotte like to perform acrobatics at home — including the wheel and handstand.
