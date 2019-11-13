“Faint from happiness”: a fan accidentally met Pugachev while shopping (photos)
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, who recently impressed fans with its sad pictures, in recent years, rarely appears on stage. But, after retirement, Diva has become much more likely to attend social events, concerts their friends and colleagues, to get to the shopping, to shop for family, for home or just for fun, writes Teleprogramma.pro.
In addition, as it turned out recently, the singer loves to spend time shopping.
In particular, one of the fans met her in a prestigious boutique in Moscow’s TSUM.
He surreptitiously took a picture of the star and posted a picture to the Network. “You go into a Department store, and there’s Alla Pugacheva sopitsa,” wrote a fan.
The picture he posted on his page in the network.
The photo shows that the diva appeared in the store in fashionable and elegant white floor-length coat, adding the contrast black shoulder bag. In addition, her stylish youth hairstyle, makeup and manicure, as well as discreet decoration on the fingers.
Other fans are jealous of the person who met her.
“I’d faint from happiness”, “You are lucky to see the living legend”, “And that’s fine. This once again confirms that the artist of ordinary good people! Behaviour stars! She’s good, that’s it!” — began to discuss the frame of the Network users.
As previously reported “facts”, the concert in Minsk 70-year-old Alla Pugacheva, said goodbye with the public for 10 years, was not easy. The famous singer barely worked two-hour program, performing their hits and new songs live.
