Faith raised “rival”: he praised the “bed” photo daughter Brezhneva
Daughter Vera Brezhneva, 18-year-old Sonia Kiperman has grown largely similar to the famous mother — she not only inherited the hard work and dedication, but also an enviable beauty mom. Recently Sonya was surprised by the Network of its new bed with the photo shoot, where she posed in only a white robe, very similar to a towel.
“All mom” “Figure — fire”, “like mother, like daughter…”, “Seductive”, — responded the girl followers in Instagram.
To the naked eye that Sonia has the same slim figure and blonde hair, just like the Brezhnev era. Perhaps this was the reason that the “bed photos” daughter of his wife appreciated and 56-year-old Konstantin Meladze, who put “like” under the post.
Some fans remembered that for the young Brezhnev in the owl Constantine threw legal wife Jan, with whom’ve been married for 19 years. Moreover, the ex-participant of “VIA gra” is so seduced by the famous producer that he didn’t want to keep the family together even for three children.
“For this reason, it is not excluded, writes VladTime, — 18-year-old Sonia could appeal to Constantine, who, apparently, prefer girls much younger than himself. The age difference between Meladze and Brezhnev is almost 20 years old.”
But, of course, such “guesses” are hardly baseless — the eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva live and study in the United States and recently “declassified” her current lover, starring together in a romantic photo shoot.
For Faith pictures were not a surprise, as it seems to have long been familiar with the potential son-in-law. And even said that is not afraid of the prospect of becoming a grandmother before 40 years. The artist is not afraid of aging and looking to the future with great optimism.
In addition, she had had her first child, so I do not see anything reprehensible. But Faith believes that Sonia will not repeat her fate and will not force things in your personal life.
Recall that in addition to Sonia Vera Brezhneva grows another beautiful daughter. The girl has a unique appearance and is already chiseled figure.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 18-year-old daughter Vera Brezhneva after my mother showed me a neat figure in a bikini.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter