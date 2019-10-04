Fake brad pitt killed his ex-girlfriend producer and buried it in the yard
On Friday, October 4, Estonian citizen belorusova Cyril (32 years old) was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a former lover, French film producer Lorelyn Garcia-Berto. This writes the Mirror.
It is reported that Cyril of Belarusians were found guilty of murder on Monday, September 30, but the judge announced the punishment on Friday.
In prison Belarusians will spend at least 24 years, only then you can apply for early release.
The newspaper reminds that Lorelyn Garcia-Betram was found dead on March 6 in West London, Kew Gardens. The autopsy showed that the woman died from injuries as a result of pressure on the neck area. Belarusians in the same month, was detained in Tallinn. On 15 March the Harju County court decided to give belorusova the British authorities.
According to media reports, Belarusians strangled his ex-lover, and then went to the store to purchase the tools that will help to get rid of the corpse. On March 5, friends of 34-year-old Garcia-Berto reported her missing to the police. The police later found her naked and bound body in garbage bags that were buried in the backyard of her house in London.
Garcia-Berto was a movie producer, and her future murderer told everyone that he worked as a stunt double for brad pitt during the filming of “war of the worlds”. In fact, the man worked in bars and Nightclubs. Belarusians owe Garcia-Barto, which shortly before the bloody denouement broke up, a large sum of money. Not to return the debt, he told the French tales of non-existent pancreatic cancer, and then decided to get rid of it.
