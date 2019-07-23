Fake movie American about a trip to Hawaii scored 7.7 million hits. VIDEO
A resident of Los Angeles could not afford a trip to Hawaii — so he came up with it. And even took the video with him in the lead role, which instantly went viral online, gaining 7.7 million hits already.
In viral video, Anthony languishing at the airport, flying in an airplane, listening to the instructions of flight attendants, causes sunscreen at the pool, then dipped his head (and spray!), swims with heroes of the cartoon “Lilo and Stitch”, yoga, basking in the surf on the ocean, drinking cocktails at the bar, touching the volcanic lava, dancing traditional dance and enjoy the sunset — all in the 52-second clip, says Fox News. The audience loved it!
“I couldn’t afford a trip to Hawaii, so I created it”, — he signed the clip.
Mood for a change of scenery is accompanied by the tune of “Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride” Mark Keali Hoomalu from the Disney cartoon “Lilo & Stitch” 2002, also filmed in Hawaii.
Many social media users marveled at the ingenuity and frugality fake-traveler.
“Your pockets were happy with this trip,” wrote one user of Twitter.
Some turned to Twitter to the company of Hawaiian Airlines with a request to give Anthony tickets to the journey of his dreams.
There were those who were skeptical about the idea, Recalling that in Hawaii and too many tourists. Someone published photos of the scenes of protest, led with the indigenous people.
“Hi everyone, I know that a tropical vacation sounds great. Currently, native Hawaiians are trying to save Mauna Kea (a volcano — ed.) from desecration, stated one user. — The government decided to steal this sacred mountain my people to build monstrous Observatory”.
Despite the criticism, Anthony is clearly positive.
“Thank you for saying all these nice things and showed love and positive energy! I’m glad that made you smile!” — written by the author of the video.